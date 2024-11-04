2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire to debut on Nov 11: Everything we know so far

Maruti Suzuki is poised to unveil the updated iteration of the Dzire on November 11, a model that has maintained its popularity in the Indian market, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, the new Dzire sedan will likely adopt a more aggressive design philosophy, featuring sharper lines and a larger, uniquely shaped radiator grille adorned with horizontal chrome slats. The front will also showcase updated LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs) and redesigned fog lights.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki reports highest-ever monthly sales ahead of Muhurat Trading

Additionally, the compact sedan will sport new alloy wheels and a refreshed rear profile, complete with LED tail lights and a shark-fin antenna, marking a significant departure from its predecessor's design.

Inside, the 2024 Dzire promises a fresh layout similar to that of the recently launched fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, adds the publication. It will feature a dual-tone black and beige cabin, with higher-spec models expected to offer leather upholstery. A notable addition is a large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by faux-wooden trim on the dashboard. Other anticipated features include a sunroof and a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility.

Moreover, the report highlights that the updated Dzire will be built on the same platform as the Swift, utilising a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, which produces approximately 80 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. Transmission options are expected to include a five-speed manual gearbox and an automated manual transmission (AMT). Furthermore, a CNG variant is anticipated, which will generate around 68 bhp and 101 Nm of torque.