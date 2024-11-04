Maruti Suzuki will launch the updated Dzire on November 11, featuring a more aggressive design, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed interior. The 2024 model will likely include a nine-inch touchscreen and a new engine, aiming to strengthen its position in the competitive subcompact sedan market.

Maruti Suzuki is poised to unveil the updated iteration of the Dzire on November 11, a model that has maintained its popularity in the Indian market, reported HT Auto.

Reportedly, the new Dzire sedan will likely adopt a more aggressive design philosophy, featuring sharper lines and a larger, uniquely shaped radiator grille adorned with horizontal chrome slats. The front will also showcase updated LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights (DRLs) and redesigned fog lights.

Additionally, the compact sedan will sport new alloy wheels and a refreshed rear profile, complete with LED tail lights and a shark-fin antenna, marking a significant departure from its predecessor's design.

Inside, the 2024 Dzire promises a fresh layout similar to that of the recently launched fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift, adds the publication. It will feature a dual-tone black and beige cabin, with higher-spec models expected to offer leather upholstery. A notable addition is a large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by faux-wooden trim on the dashboard. Other anticipated features include a sunroof and a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility.

Moreover, the report highlights that the updated Dzire will be built on the same platform as the Swift, utilising a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, which produces approximately 80 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. Transmission options are expected to include a five-speed manual gearbox and an automated manual transmission (AMT). Furthermore, a CNG variant is anticipated, which will generate around 68 bhp and 101 Nm of torque.