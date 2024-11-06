Maruti Suzuki will officially launch the redesigned 2024 Dzire on 11 November. The new model features an aggressive design, modern interior updates, advanced technology, and a Z-Series petrol engine option, catering to evolving consumer preferences in the subcompact sedan segment.

The much-anticipated fourth generation of Maruti Suzuki's popular subcompact sedan, the Dzire, is set for its official launch on 11 November, with the model already making its way to dealerships across India (via HT Auto).

For this 2024 model, Maruti Suzuki has reimagined the Dzire’s design, steering away from its usual aesthetic resemblance to the Swift hatchback, on which it is based. This new model adopts a more aggressive stance, with sharper, straighter lines that give it a distinctive edge.

At the front, the 2024 Dzire sports a sleeker look with rectangular LED headlamps, an updated bumper, and a completely new seven-slat grille with a chrome accent, contributing to a modern, refined appearance. The rear of the vehicle has also seen significant updates, with a reshaped bumper and redesigned tail lamps, while the repositioned chrome strip allows additional room for the new tail lights. The side profile reveals a reimagined roofline that contributes to a more aerodynamic shape.

Mirroring the bold exterior, the Dzire’s cabin has received a refresh as well, sharing the dashboard layout seen in the 2024 Swift. It features an analogue instrument cluster complemented by a MID display in the centre. A new addition is the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, now offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enhancing the car’s tech appeal. The 2024 Dzire also introduces an electric sunroof – a first in this segment – catering to a growing demand for more premium features in compact sedans.

Further conveniences include automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a rear armrest with integrated cupholders, dual USB charging ports for rear passengers, a wireless charger in the front, and a 360-degree camera system, providing a blend of comfort and technology.