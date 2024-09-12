2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India, starting at ₹8.19 lakh: Features, engine, fuel and other details

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a CNG version of its popular hatchback, the Swift, in the Indian market, further emphasizing its focus on eco-friendly fuel options after phasing out diesel models. The Swift CNG is priced between ₹8.19 lakh and ₹9.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to play a key role in helping the automaker reach its goal of selling six lakh CNG vehicles by the end of FY 2024-25.
(This is developing story, comeback for more.)
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess