2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India, starting at ₹8.19 lakh: Features, engine, fuel and other details

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India, starting at ₹8.19 lakh: Features, engine, fuel and other details

Maruti Suzuki launches a CNG variant of the Swift hatchback in India, priced between 8.19 lakh and 9.19 lakh, as part of its eco-friendly strategy after discontinuing diesel models. The goal is to sell six lakh CNG vehicles by FY 2024-25.

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a CNG version of its popular hatchback, the Swift, in the Indian market, further emphasizing its focus on eco-friendly fuel options after phasing out diesel models. The Swift CNG is priced between 8.19 lakh and 9.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to play a key role in helping the automaker reach its goal of selling six lakh CNG vehicles by the end of FY 2024-25.

(This is developing story, comeback for more.)

