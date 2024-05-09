2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched in India at ₹6.49 lakh: Details on looks, safety features and more
Maruti Suzuki launches the fourth-generation Swift with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine, refreshed design, and advanced features. Priced from ₹6.49 lakh, it offers a mileage of 25.72 kmpl and top-end variants with 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, and six airbags as standard.
Maruti Suzuki's eagerly awaited fourth-generation Swift has made its grand debut, ushering in a new era of style and performance in the compact car segment. With a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh ex-showroom for the base LXI variant, the latest iteration promises to captivate both loyal enthusiasts and new customers alike.