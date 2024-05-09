Maruti Suzuki's eagerly awaited fourth-generation Swift has made its grand debut, ushering in a new era of style and performance in the compact car segment. With a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh ex-showroom for the base LXI variant, the latest iteration promises to captivate both loyal enthusiasts and new customers alike.

One of the most significant updates lies under the hood, where Maruti has introduced a brand-new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, delivering 80 bhp of power and 112 Nm of torque. This powerhouse, paired with a choice of either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. Interestingly, the automaker claims an impressive mileage of 25.72 kmpl.

The dimensions of the new Swift have also received a subtle yet effective makeover, with a 15mm increase in length, 40mm narrower profile, and a 30mm taller stance compared to its predecessor. Despite these alterations, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,450mm, ensuring stability and agility on the road.

Speaking of the exterior, the 2024 Swift showcases a refreshed design language, featuring a reimagined grille with an all-black finish, redesigned LED headlights, and a clever relocation of the rear door handles to the doors themselves, adding to its modern appeal.

Step inside, and you are greeted by a revamped cabin reminiscent of its siblings, the Fronx, Brezza, and Baleno, exuding a premium aura. The highlight of the interior is undoubtedly the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seamlessly integrating your digital life with your driving experience. For those opting for the top-end variants, an even larger 9-inch touchscreen awaits, along with a suite of luxurious features including a 360-degree camera, Head-up Display, wireless charging, and rear AC vents.

Safety has also received a substantial upgrade, with the fourth-gen Swift boasting six airbags as standard across all variants, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and hill start assist for smooth drives.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!