Maruti Suzuki launches the fourth-generation Swift with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine, refreshed design, and advanced features. Priced from ₹ 6.49 lakh, it offers a mileage of 25.72 kmpl and top-end variants with 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, and six airbags as standard.

Maruti Suzuki's eagerly awaited fourth-generation Swift has made its grand debut, ushering in a new era of style and performance in the compact car segment. With a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh ex-showroom for the base LXI variant, the latest iteration promises to captivate both loyal enthusiasts and new customers alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the most significant updates lies under the hood, where Maruti has introduced a brand-new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, delivering 80 bhp of power and 112 Nm of torque. This powerhouse, paired with a choice of either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. Interestingly, the automaker claims an impressive mileage of 25.72 kmpl.

The dimensions of the new Swift have also received a subtle yet effective makeover, with a 15mm increase in length, 40mm narrower profile, and a 30mm taller stance compared to its predecessor. Despite these alterations, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,450mm, ensuring stability and agility on the road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of the exterior, the 2024 Swift showcases a refreshed design language, featuring a reimagined grille with an all-black finish, redesigned LED headlights, and a clever relocation of the rear door handles to the doors themselves, adding to its modern appeal.

Step inside, and you are greeted by a revamped cabin reminiscent of its siblings, the Fronx, Brezza, and Baleno, exuding a premium aura. The highlight of the interior is undoubtedly the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, seamlessly integrating your digital life with your driving experience. For those opting for the top-end variants, an even larger 9-inch touchscreen awaits, along with a suite of luxurious features including a 360-degree camera, Head-up Display, wireless charging, and rear AC vents.

Safety has also received a substantial upgrade, with the fourth-gen Swift boasting six airbags as standard across all variants, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and hill start assist for smooth drives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

