2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift launching soon in India, bookings start at ₹11,000: What to expect
Maruti Suzuki India has opened bookings for the 2024 Swift, with a ₹11,000 deposit. Launching possibly on May 9, the fourth-generation hatchback features a new 1.2-liter Z-Series petrol engine, revamped design, and interior updates like a floating touchscreen.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled exciting news for hatchback enthusiasts as they open bookings for the highly anticipated 2024 Swift in the Indian market. With a booking amount of ₹11,000, interested customers can secure their spot either online via the website or by visiting Arena dealerships. The fourth generation of the beloved hatchback is expected to hit the roads on May 9, promising a host of comprehensive updates for the 2024 model year.