Maruti Suzuki India has opened bookings for the 2024 Swift, with a ₹ 11,000 deposit. Launching possibly on May 9, the fourth-generation hatchback features a new 1.2-liter Z-Series petrol engine, revamped design, and interior updates like a floating touchscreen.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled exciting news for hatchback enthusiasts as they open bookings for the highly anticipated 2024 Swift in the Indian market. With a booking amount of ₹11,000, interested customers can secure their spot either online via the website or by visiting Arena dealerships. The fourth generation of the beloved hatchback is expected to hit the roads on May 9, promising a host of comprehensive updates for the 2024 model year.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The Swift has been an iconic brand for Maruti Suzuki, one that has evolved with changing times to redefine customer expectations."

He further added, "Its 29 lakh strong customer base and numerous awards & accolades are a testament to how the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength. The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA, while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions."

Anticipation surrounds the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, promising a diverse range of variants and colour choices.

In terms of the design, the hatchback is expected to feature a progressive style, incorporating changes like a revamped grille, updated bumpers, new alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and other enhancements. A significant shift will be the replacement of the rear door handles from the C-pillar with traditional ones on the doors.

Within the cabin, drivers can look forward to enhancements like a floating touchscreen infotainment system and a larger multi-information display (MID) on the instrument panel. The updated model will showcase refreshed seat fabrics and materials, with an interior design that takes cues from the Baleno.

Beneath the bonnet, the next-generation Maruti Swift is likely to debut the fresh 1.2-liter Z-Series (Z12E) petrol engine, supplanting the current 1.2-liter K-Series (K12C) powerplant. Buyers will reportedly have the option of selecting between manual and AMT transmission choices, along with the inclusion of a CNG version.

