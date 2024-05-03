2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift leaks: Expected engine, safety features and other details
The fourth-generation Swift is expected to debut on May 9, with a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder engine, increased fuel efficiency, a redesigned cabin, and standard six airbags, reinforcing its position in the competitive hatchback market.
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the 2024 Swift hatchback in India on May 9, with the automaker having already begun accepting bookings at ₹11,000. This will mark the debut of the fourth generation of the popular hatchback, which is set to renew competition with rivals like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago.