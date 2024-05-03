Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the 2024 Swift hatchback in India on May 9, with the automaker having already begun accepting bookings at ₹11,000. This will mark the debut of the fourth generation of the popular hatchback, which is set to renew competition with rivals like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the launch, a leaked brochure has provided insights into the engine and fuel efficiency of the new Swift, along with some of its key features.

As per the leaked information, the upcoming 2024 Swift is set to be equipped with a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine incorporating mild-hybrid technology. Buyers will have the option to choose between a five-speed manual transmission and a five-speed AMT gearbox.

The engine will deliver 80 bhp of maximum power and 112 Nm of peak torque, with a fuel efficiency rating of 25.72 kmpl—among the best in its class. Although the power output is lower than the previous version, the increased fuel efficiency is expected to be a significant draw for customers.

Safety is a priority in the new Swift, with six airbags as standard across all variants. Additionally, higher variants may offer features such as a 360-degree camera and a head-up display (HuD).

The design of the 2024 Swift underwent several changes, revealed earlier when Suzuki launched the car in Japan last year. Notable updates include a revised grille, redesigned bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The rear door handles have been repositioned from the C-pillars to a more traditional location.

Inside, the new Swift is expected to feature a redesigned cabin with a floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a larger multi-information display (MID) for the instrument console, an Arkamys sound system, wireless charging, and rear AC vents. The seating upholstery and materials are also set to be updated to provide a more premium feel.

The 2024 Swift is anticipated to be offered in five variants, although a CNG version will not be available at launch. With its updated design, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced safety features, the new Swift aims to maintain its status as one of India's best-selling hatchbacks.

