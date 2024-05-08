2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift to launch tomorrow: Expected price, features and all we know so far
Upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift to feature new design with reworked grille, LED headlights, and alloy wheels. Expected features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and potential 360-degree camera, Head-up Display.
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to unveil the eagerly awaited fourth generation of its popular Swift hatchback in India. The much-anticipated announcement regarding the pricing of the upcoming Swift is scheduled to take place during an event in Delhi tomorrow, reported HT Auto.