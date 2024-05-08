Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to unveil the eagerly awaited fourth generation of its popular Swift hatchback in India. The much-anticipated announcement regarding the pricing of the upcoming Swift is scheduled to take place during an event in Delhi tomorrow, reported HT Auto.

Prospective buyers have already been given the opportunity to secure their bookings for the new Swift by paying a nominal amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries of the vehicle are anticipated to commence later this month.

As per the publication, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be available in three primary variants: LXi, VXi, and ZXi. In addition to these, Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce a new variant named VXI(O) with this latest iteration. Furthermore, the top-of-the-line ZXi variant will also come with a ZXi+ variant, boasting a plethora of features, making it the most comprehensively equipped version of the hatchback.

In terms of design, the new Swift will sport several alterations compared to its predecessor, drawing inspiration from the Swift launched in Japan.

Significant alterations could include a redesigned grille featuring a full-black finish, adjusted LED headlights and daytime running lights, as well as revisions to the taillights at the back, according to the report. Additionally, the alloy wheel design will see a makeover in this new generation.

Moving on to features, the 2024 Swift is poised to introduce a slew of new additions, including a fresh 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an updated digital instrument cluster, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Moreover, the premium models are expected to showcase an expanded 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with possible amenities such as a 360-degree camera, a Head-up Display, wireless charging, and ventilation for rear passengers.

Under the hood, the most significant change comes in the form of a new 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine, replacing the older unit. This mild-hybrid engine is expected to be available with both a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT gearbox. Despite slightly lower power output compared to its predecessor, the new engine promises to deliver an impressive mileage of 25.72 kmpl.

As for the price, the 2024 Swift is poised to rekindle its rivalry with competitors such as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago. Maruti Suzuki is anticipated to offer the new model at a more affordable starting price of less than ₹7 lakh, with the top-end variants priced just shy of ₹10 lakh, making it a compelling option in its segment, adds the report.

