Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 launched in India, price starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024: The Dzire 2024 variant has been launched by Maruti Suzuki in India at a starting price of 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a mileage of 33.73 km/kg and a 5-star Global NCAP rating.

Aman Gupta
Updated11 Nov 2024, 02:02 PM IST
THe new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg
THe new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki has launched Swift Dzire 2024 variant in India with a starting price of 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new car comes with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg and recently received a 5 star Global NCAP rating.The new Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire comes in four variants:LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus and bookings for the car begin at 11,000. 

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire price and colours: 

The entry level LXi model begins at 6.79 lakh, a 23,000 increase from its predecessor. Meanwhile, the top end ZXi+ AMT variant is now priced at 10.14 lakh, a 81,000 from the outgoing model. 

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 02:02 PM IST
