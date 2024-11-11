Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 launched in India, price starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched Swift Dzire 2024 variant in India with a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new car comes with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg and recently received a 5 star Global NCAP rating.The new Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire comes in four variants:LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus and bookings for the car begin at ₹11,000.