Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 launched in India, price starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024: The Dzire 2024 variant has been launched by Maruti Suzuki in India at a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a mileage of 33.73 km/kg and a 5-star Global NCAP rating.
Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire price and colours:
The entry level LXi model begins at ₹6.79 lakh, a ₹23,000 increase from its predecessor. Meanwhile, the top end ZXi+ AMT variant is now priced at ₹10.14 lakh, a ₹81,000 from the outgoing model.
