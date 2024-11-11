Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024 launched in India, price starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 2024: The Dzire 2024 variant has been launched by Maruti Suzuki in India at a starting price of 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a mileage of 33.73 km/kg and a 5-star Global NCAP rating.

THe new Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki has launched Swift Dzire 2024 variant in India with a starting price of 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new car comes with a claimed mileage of 33.73 km/kg and recently received a 5 star Global NCAP rating.The new Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire comes in four variants:LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus and bookings for the car begin at 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire price and colours:

The entry level LXi model begins at 6.79 lakh, a 23,000 increase from its predecessor. Meanwhile, the top end ZXi+ AMT variant is now priced at 10.14 lakh, a 81,000 from the outgoing model.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aman Gupta

Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.
