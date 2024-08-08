2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC launched in India at ₹1.10 Cr: Details on design, features and more
Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2024 GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC in India at ₹1.10 crore. This new generation SUV, with a 415 bhp 2.0-litre turbo engine and AMG-specific design, returns after two years, offering advanced performance, luxury features, and a striking design.
