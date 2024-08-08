Mercedes-AMG has introduced the latest iteration of the GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC to the Indian market, priced at ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom). This new generation of the luxury performance SUV marks its return to India after a two-year break, debuting with a refreshed design and enhanced performance, following the introduction of the new-generation GLC SUV in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design and Styling The 2024 GLC 43 AMG Coupe 4MATIC, built on the platform of the current GLC SUV, showcases a striking design that sets it apart from its predecessor. The coupe features the signature AMG Panamericana grille, aggressive bumpers with larger air intakes, and exclusive AMG alloy wheels. A sloping roofline further distinguishes it from the standard GLC, giving the SUV a more dynamic and sporty profile.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Powertrain and Performance Under the hood, the new GLC 43 Coupe is powered by a 2.0-litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine, a significant shift from the previous model's 3.0-litre V6. This engine, assembled by hand in Affalterbach, is equipped with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger—a technology derived from Formula 1—and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The result is an impressive output of 415 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, which translates to a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.8 seconds. Power is delivered to all four wheels through a 9-speed AMG Multi-clutch transmission. Despite a slight reduction in torque compared to its predecessor, the new engine offers 33 bhp more power, emphasizing improved efficiency and performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interior and Features Inside, the cabin retains the overall layout of the standard GLC but with distinctive AMG elements. These include an AMG performance steering wheel, sports seats, and a black interior highlighted by red contrast stitching. The SUV also features multiple driving modes, adjustable suspension, and a three-stage AMG steering system for a tailored driving experience.

Arriving in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC aims to attract luxury SUV enthusiasts with its blend of cutting-edge technology, refined design, and exhilarating performance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}