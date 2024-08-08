2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet launched in India at ₹1.10 Cr: Check features, powertrain and more
Mercedes-Benz has launched the CLE Cabriolet in India at ₹1.10 crore. Positioned between the C- and E-Class Cabriolets, it features a 2.0L turbocharged engine, AMG Line trim, advanced interiors, and a fabric soft-top roof. The CLE 300 accelerates 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz has introduced the latest CLE Cabriolet in the Indian market, priced at ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom). This latest convertible from the German luxury automaker arrives as a full import and is available exclusively in the AMG Line trim. The CLE Cabriolet is strategically placed between the C-Class and E-Class Cabriolet, effectively replacing the discontinued models in this segment.