Mercedes-Benz has introduced the latest CLE Cabriolet in the Indian market, priced at ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom). This latest convertible from the German luxury automaker arrives as a full import and is available exclusively in the AMG Line trim. The CLE Cabriolet is strategically placed between the C-Class and E-Class Cabriolet, effectively replacing the discontinued models in this segment.

A Glimpse at the CLE Cabriolet The CLE Cabriolet is built on the Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, a design shared with the new-generation C-Class and the upcoming E-Class. The CLE Cabriolet is longer than the C-Class sedan and adopts design elements from both the C- and E-Class models. Notable features include a larger grille with a distinctive shark-nose effect, an elongated bonnet, and a fabric soft-top roof that neatly folds into the trunk. The AMG Line variant adds a sportier flair, with more aggressive bumpers, larger air intakes, and updated alloy wheels.

Performance and Specifications In India, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is available in the 300 variant. It is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This setup produces 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The CLE 300 Cabriolet can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.