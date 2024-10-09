2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in India with prices starting at ₹78.5 lakhs: Features, rivals and more

Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the new-generation E-Class long-wheelbase (LWB) in India, with prices starting at ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the E200 variant. The E-Class has long been a best-seller for the German luxury carmaker in India, and the latest iteration takes luxury and comfort to new heights, drawing it closer to the brand’s flagship S-Class.

This second-generation long-wheelbase version of the E-Class is locally assembled at Mercedes-Benz’s Chakan facility in Maharashtra. Alongside the E200, Mercedes-Benz is also introducing the E220d, priced at ₹81.5 lakh, with deliveries expected to begin by Diwali. Additionally, the E 450 variant has been added to the line-up, priced at ₹92.5 lakh, with deliveries slated for later this year. It is important to note that all prices are introductory.

Design and Dimensions The new E-Class LWB sports an evolutionary design, featuring a bold front with a larger grille adorned with mini tri-pointed star inserts. Chrome surrounds complement the grille, while redesigned LED headlamps with new signature DRLs give the front a sharper appearance. The extended wheelbase is evident in its profile, with new 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles. The rear is highlighted by wraparound LED taillights and a refined bumper with chrome accents, enhancing the premium feel.

The sedan has grown in size compared to its predecessor, measuring 5092 mm in length (up by 17 mm) and a height of 1493 mm (down by 2 mm). The wheelbase has been extended by 15 mm to 3094 mm, promising enhanced rear-seat comfort.

Interior and Features Inside, the new E-Class LWB boasts a cutting-edge cabin dominated by a trio of screens – a 12.3-inch digital display, a 14.4-inch central infotainment screen, and a 12.3-inch entertainment screen for the passenger. Premium materials and leather upholstery feature throughout, while the innovative digital vent control system allows passengers to adjust airflow via touchscreen. Rear-seat comfort is a priority, with adjustable seats, reclining backrests, and soft headrests.

Additional features include 64-colour ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a 730W Burmester 4D sound system.

Powertrain and Safety The E-Class LWB is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The E200 produces 194 bhp and 320 Nm, while the E220d generates 197 bhp and 400 Nm, both mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes has dropped the six-cylinder options in this new model.

Safety features include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.