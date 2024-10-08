The 2024 E-Class by Mercedes-Benz India, launching on October 9, will feature a long-wheelbase design, a modern interior with MBUX Superscreen, and a four-cylinder engine. It aims to compete with rivals like Audi A6, priced above ₹ 76.05 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to unveil the latest iteration of its popular E-Class on 9th October 2024. This new model promises to blend elegance with enhanced comfort, featuring a more refined exterior highlighted by smoother lines and a longer physique.

As per a report from HT Auto, the 2024 E-Class will only be available in a long-wheelbase variant, now measuring 5092mm—an increase of 17mm over its predecessor. While its width remains stable at 1860mm, the height has seen a slight reduction of 2mm, and the wheelbase has been extended by 15mm to 3094mm.

In terms of design, the E-Class is anticipated to feature significant updates that enhance its luxurious appeal. The front could be adorned with a new Avantgarde grille, featuring a distinctive star pattern that contributes to its contemporary look. The side profile is expected to be enhanced with redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels and sleek flush door handles, while the rear might incorporate a chrome strip linking the new 3D star-patterned tail lights.

Inside, the E-Class introduces an innovative cabin featuring the advanced MBUX Superscreen system. This dashboard includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.4-inch central infotainment touchscreen, and an additional 12.3-inch front passenger screen, creating a comprehensive digital environment. A unique inward-facing camera above the Superscreen allows for video conferencing and selfies, automatically disabling while the vehicle is in motion for safety.

The rear seat experience has received significant attention, offering electric seat base adjustments and a backrest that reclines up to 36 degrees. Complementary features include separate climate control, electronically-operated sun blinds, and plush headrests to ensure maximum comfort.

Engine-wise, the 2024 E-Class might shift to a four-cylinder lineup, discontinuing the six-cylinder option. Both petrol and diesel models will likely be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine combined with a 48V mild hybrid system, providing a temporary power boost of 27 bhp. These engines are expected to be paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission.

With a pricing expectation above the current model range of ₹76.05 lakh to ₹89.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the new E-Class will compete head-to-head with prestigious rivals like the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and Volvo S90.