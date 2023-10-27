2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain Wagon: A Perfect Weekender

HAVE YOU EVER WONDERED why European carmakers import certain models to the U.S. and leave others on the docks? Well, could you just play along? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Homologation. It costs a lot of money to validate any automobile for sale. Biometric crash-test dummies don't grow on trees, you know. And, depending on a model's consumption and emissions, there may also be added taxes and penalties. There's also the front of the house: dealer service training, inventory and marketing. If the costs outweigh potential revenue, management says no. Unless they don't.

I was brooding on the question one day last month, while test-driving the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic All-Terrain wagon, an estate version of the freshly facelifted and tech-fabulous E-Class sedan, heading our way early next year. The weather between Munich and the Tyrolean resort town of Brixen was clear and cool. The roads, epic. Wielding this powerful, stately machine through Alpine switchbacks felt like swinging a jeweled ax with an extra-long handle. Chop chop, goes the woodsman.

Powered by a hybridized/turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine (375 hp and 369 lb-ft) and equipped with permanent all-wheel drive, four-corner adaptive air suspension and special low-traction drive algorithms, the All-Terrain will let drivers slog up slushy roads or down unpaved trails with confidence, beyond the point where revered sport wagons of the past would have foundered.

I should note that "All-Terrain" is ever-so-slightly aspirational. Even airlifted 0.8 inches higher than normal, on the optional 20-inch all-season tires, the underbody clearance and approach/departure angles will keep it off hard trails. On a detour up a rutted trail I nearly high-centered the wagon on its protective plastron. That's far enough, Yank.

Although emphatically not an SUV, the All-Terrain is surprisingly, even stealthily, useful, equipped with a standard 2-inch trailer hitch receiver and rated at 4,500-pound towing capacity. The long roof and cosmetically striking roof rails are rated to support bikes, kayaks and assorted recreational gear. The top-hinged powered liftgate opens on 22 cubic feet of plush upholstered cargo space. With the 40/20/40-split seat backs folded, the space expands to 65 cubic feet—plenty of room for the Irish wolfhounds, who I will name Sean and Mary.

Oh, it's a nice car, all right. But why this one? Large wagons are all but extinct on the American savannah, supplanted by three-row crossovers and big-ole SUVs. Some greats have fallen under their wheels, including Touring versions of BMW 3 Series and the stellar Cadillac CTS-V Wagon. The annual sales of those left standing—Volvo V90 Cross Country, Audi A6 Allroad, Porsche Panamera and the All-Terrain—wouldn't fill Madison Square Garden.

Outside of a self-selected audience of jodhpur-wearing blue bloods in Westchester County and pharmaceutical reps, who is buying these things?

Sometimes these things remain mysteries. Nissan reportedly took a beating on every GT-R Coupe it imported to the U.S., but the company seemed to make it back in marketing. In the case of the All-Terrain, I suspect one or more polo-playing managers at North American headquarters in Atlanta simply couldn't give up the wagon.

No one would count the All-Terrain among history's sexiest sport wagons, in the company of the lean, low-slung beauties such as the Alfa Romeo 156 GTA Sportwagon or Cadillac CTS-V Wagon. The Merc is thick, portly even. It sits slightly higher than the sedan, affording better ground clearance, and can loft itself another 0.8 inches on its adaptive air suspension. Like those of the Volvo and Audi, the exterior emphasizes rustications such as the chip-resistant composite cladding along the rocker panels and around the wheel wells.

It’s not supposed to be sporty, particularly. Mercedes-Benz’s latest evolution of algorithm-based steering and braking systems have left the primary controls with a sublime and luxurious numbness. On my half-day test drive—taking in the fast and thrilling Autobahn of the South Tyrol—the control-loop-perfected suspension was laugh-out-loud lush, soft and supple, like walking barefoot over a mink coat while someone you love is wearing it.

But not sporty. And yet, when you pull out the stopwatch, this high-sitting, tuned-for-comfort soft-roader turns out to be pretty athletic. At full chat the hybrid motorworks contribute up to 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of instantly accessible torque, bringing totals to a hearty 375 hp and 369 lb-ft. These maxima are fed through a nine-speed automatic transmission on to the full-time all-wheel drive system.

At a drag strip, the All-Terrain will surge to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, says Mercedes. I estimate the ¼-mile time would be in the low 13 seconds. On wide and winding alpine highways, somewhere and anywhere between those two numbers, the All-Terrain is a hoss. In the words of John Wick's sommelier: robust, precise.

As with the E-Class sedan, the All-Terrain's interior is dominated by impressive expanses of glass, including the 14.4-inch central touch screen; the scarcely smaller driver's information screen (12.3-inch); and the front-passenger touch screen (optional). These glass doors open on a mansion of onboard tech, from 5G comms and wireless streaming (Android Auto and Apple Carplay) to a 21-speaker Burmester system as standard equipment.

Among the surprise-and-delight features is the "transparent hood" off-road display, which stitches together images from several cameras to create an image of the terrain passing underneath, as if you were looking through glass floorboards.

To the person or persons who gave the All-Terrain a green light: I approve.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic All-Terrain Wagon

Base price: $75,000 (est.)

Price, as tested: $110,000 (est.)

Powertrain: turbocharged 3.0-liter DOHC 24-valve inline six with 48V hybrid assist, nine-speed automatic transmission, permanent all-wheel drive

Power/Torque: 375 hp at 5,800-6,100 rpm/369 lb-ft

Length/wheelbase/width/height: 195.0/116.6/75.0/58.9 inches

Curb weight: 4,800 pounds (est.)

0-60 mph: 4.6 seconds

¼ mile: 13+ seconds (est.)

EPA fuel economy: 23/28/25 mpg, city/highway/combined

Cargo capacity: 22/65 cubic feet, behind 2nd/1st row seats

