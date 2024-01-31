2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA launched in India: Check price, features and more
Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 GLA in India, its most affordable luxury SUV. The GLA 200 is priced at ₹50.50 lakh, with the GLA 220d 4MATIC priced at ₹54.75 lakh and the GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line priced at ₹56.90 lakh.
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the much-anticipated 2024 GLA in the Indian market, marking its entry as the most affordable SUV in the luxury brand's esteemed lineup. Priced at an introductory ex-showroom rate of ₹50.50 lakh for the GLA 200, the latest offering boasts a slew of minor exterior tweaks and significant interior feature enhancements.