2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA launched in India: Check price, features and more

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the much-anticipated 2024 GLA in the Indian market, marking its entry as the most affordable SUV in the luxury brand's esteemed lineup. Priced at an introductory ex-showroom rate of ₹50.50 lakh for the GLA 200, the latest offering boasts a slew of minor exterior tweaks and significant interior feature enhancements.

For the 2024 model year, the GLA is adorned with a fresh Spectral Blue color scheme, adding a touch of sophistication to its aesthetic appeal. Having made its debut in 2010, the GLA has amassed an impressive sales figure of over 14,000 units, showcasing its enduring popularity in the luxury SUV segment.

Enthusiasts can choose between two distinct trims: Progressive Line and AMG Line. The former offers both petrol and diesel engine options, while the latter is exclusively available with a diesel engine. The GLA 220d 4MATIC is priced at ₹54.75 lakh, while the sportier GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line comes with a tag of ₹56.90 lakh. These prices are introductory and ex-showroom.

Under the hood, the petrol variant features a 1.3-litre engine delivering 160 bhp of power and 270 Nm of torque, coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds, it boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.4 kmpl. On the diesel front, the 2.0-litre engine generates a robust 187 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, matched with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel variant accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds, offering a commendable fuel economy of 18.9 kmpl.

Exterior enhancements include a redesigned grille for the Progressive Line, featuring vertical slats, and a more aggressive bumper and diamond grille for the AMG Line. Both versions showcase new LED headlamps, tail lamps, and distinct alloy wheels – 18-inch for the Progressive Line and 19-inch for the AMG Line.

Inside the cabin, major updates include a new illuminated trim with a star pattern design for the Progressive Line, while the AMG Line receives carbon trim. The centre console has been revamped to offer additional storage space.

The infotainment system has been upgraded to feature MBUX, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a digital key. Notable additions include keyless go, hands-free tailgate, Active Park Assist, Adaptive High Beam Assist, and a 360-degree camera. Safety is prioritized with 7 airbags, Active Brake Assist, Run Flat tyres, and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among other advanced features.

