2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class introduced, to compete with Toyota Vellfire

The German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest MPV models, including the EQV, V-Class, V-Class Marco Polo, eVito, and Vito variants, showcasing a sharpened and stylish design. The front profile has undergone significant updates with new LED headlights, a revised grille design, and updated bumpers, complemented by more aerodynamic alloy wheel options.

Inside the vehicles, there's a completely redesigned dashboard that exudes a sense of premium luxury. The EQV, V-Class, and V-Class Marco Polo boast two 12.3-inch widescreen displays, resembling the high-tech features found in other Mercedes passenger cars.

These new models come equipped with a range of features, including wireless smartphone charging, keyless start function, a heated steering wheel, and a dimmed rear lighting option for driving at night. The ambient lighting system offers a choice of 64 colors, allowing for a customizable and immersive driving experience. Additionally, the vehicles come with a standard sliding door on the left-hand side.

The carmaker has also stepped up its driver assistance technology, introducing advanced systems like Attention Assist, Headlamp Assist with a rain sensor, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist, and a comprehensive Park Package.

While specific engine options have not been officially confirmed, it is likely that the new range of V-Class models will retain their existing petrol and diesel choices, potentially enhanced with mild hybrid technology for improved efficiency.

For enthusiasts of camper variants, the Marco Polo option offers a practical and versatile choice.

Mercedes is expected to launch the updated V-Class in India later this year or early next year, where it will face competition from the Toyota Vellfire, with Toyota gearing up to launch its new generation Vellfire in the Indian market.