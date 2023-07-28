2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class introduced, to compete with Toyota Vellfire

2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class introduced, to compete with Toyota Vellfire1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:56 AM IST
German luxury carmaker Mercedes has unveiled its latest MPV models, including the EQV, V-Class, V-Class Marco Polo, eVito, and Vito variants, featuring a new design and advanced features.
The German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest MPV models, including the EQV, V-Class, V-Class Marco Polo, eVito, and Vito variants, showcasing a sharpened and stylish design. The front profile has undergone significant updates with new LED headlights, a revised grille design, and updated bumpers, complemented by more aerodynamic alloy wheel options.
