2024 Mercedes GLC and C-Class debut with premium upgrades: Prices, features, and more
Mercedes-Benz India launches updated GLC SUV and C-Class sedan with enhanced powertrains and features. GLC models include 300 4MATIC and 220d 4MATIC versions with new premium features. C-Class variants are C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel, and C 300 AMG Line petrol.
Mercedes-Benz India has launched the revamped versions of its GLC SUV and C-Class sedan, showcasing significant enhancements in their powertrains and features. The updated C-Class is available in three variants: the C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel, and the high-end C 300 AMG Line petrol. Meanwhile, the GLC comes in the 300 4MATIC and 220d 4MATIC versions, each boasting new premium features designed to improve comfort and safety.