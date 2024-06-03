Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 15:58:36
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 905.80 9.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.25 4.25%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,160.30 3.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,572.10 2.69%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 337.70 8.97%
Business News/ Auto News / 2024 Mercedes GLC and C-Class debut with premium upgrades: Prices, features, and more
BackBack

2024 Mercedes GLC and C-Class debut with premium upgrades: Prices, features, and more

Livemint

Mercedes-Benz India launches updated GLC SUV and C-Class sedan with enhanced powertrains and features. GLC models include 300 4MATIC and 220d 4MATIC versions with new premium features. C-Class variants are C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel, and C 300 AMG Line petrol.

Pricing for the 2024 GLC 300 4MATIC is set at ₹75.90 lakh, with the GLC 220d 4MATIC priced at ₹76.90 lakh. (Mercedes Benz)Premium
Pricing for the 2024 GLC 300 4MATIC is set at 75.90 lakh, with the GLC 220d 4MATIC priced at 76.90 lakh. (Mercedes Benz)

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the revamped versions of its GLC SUV and C-Class sedan, showcasing significant enhancements in their powertrains and features. The updated C-Class is available in three variants: the C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel, and the high-end C 300 AMG Line petrol. Meanwhile, the GLC comes in the 300 4MATIC and 220d 4MATIC versions, each boasting new premium features designed to improve comfort and safety.

Pricing for the 2024 GLC 300 4MATIC is set at 75.90 lakh, with the GLC 220d 4MATIC priced at 76.90 lakh. The refreshed C-Class models are listed at 61.85 lakh for the C 200, 62.85 lakh for the C 220d, and 69 lakh for the C 300 AMG Line. These prices are exclusive of taxes.

The GLC and C-Class are among Mercedes-Benz’s top-selling luxury cars in India, with the GLC being particularly popular in the luxury SUV market. Since its initial launch in 2016, approximately 14,000 units of the GLC have been sold in the country. The 2024 GLC now includes climatized front seats and rear side airbags, bringing the total number of airbags to nine.

The new C-Class competes with luxury sedans like the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. The C 300d has been replaced by the C 300 AMG Line, which sits at the top of the C-Class range. This variant features AMG Line styling, both exterior and interior, along with a ‘Night Package’, digital lights, a comfort package, augmented reality navigation, blind-spot assistance, and a Burmester sound system. It is powered by the M254 petrol engine, delivering 254bhp and 400 Nm of torque, significantly outperforming the C 200 and C 220d.

The C 200 and C 220d now come with climatized front seats, a 360-degree camera, fast-charging USB ports, digital key handover, and adaptive high beam assist. Additionally, a new Sodalite Blue exterior color option is available for these models.

These enhancements reflect Mercedes-Benz India’s commitment to providing luxurious, high-performance vehicles equipped with the latest technology and safety features.

 

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 03 Jun 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹9,082.452.75%
Hero Motocorp
₹5,119.60.79%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹2,506.455.17%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹12,397.450.61%
Tata Motors
₹922.853%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue