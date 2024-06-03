Mercedes-Benz India launches updated GLC SUV and C-Class sedan with enhanced powertrains and features. GLC models include 300 4MATIC and 220d 4MATIC versions with new premium features. C-Class variants are C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel, and C 300 AMG Line petrol.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the revamped versions of its GLC SUV and C-Class sedan, showcasing significant enhancements in their powertrains and features. The updated C-Class is available in three variants: the C 200 petrol, C 220d diesel, and the high-end C 300 AMG Line petrol. Meanwhile, the GLC comes in the 300 4MATIC and 220d 4MATIC versions, each boasting new premium features designed to improve comfort and safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pricing for the 2024 GLC 300 4MATIC is set at ₹75.90 lakh, with the GLC 220d 4MATIC priced at ₹76.90 lakh. The refreshed C-Class models are listed at ₹61.85 lakh for the C 200, ₹62.85 lakh for the C 220d, and ₹69 lakh for the C 300 AMG Line. These prices are exclusive of taxes.

The GLC and C-Class are among Mercedes-Benz’s top-selling luxury cars in India, with the GLC being particularly popular in the luxury SUV market. Since its initial launch in 2016, approximately 14,000 units of the GLC have been sold in the country. The 2024 GLC now includes climatized front seats and rear side airbags, bringing the total number of airbags to nine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new C-Class competes with luxury sedans like the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. The C 300d has been replaced by the C 300 AMG Line, which sits at the top of the C-Class range. This variant features AMG Line styling, both exterior and interior, along with a ‘Night Package’, digital lights, a comfort package, augmented reality navigation, blind-spot assistance, and a Burmester sound system. It is powered by the M254 petrol engine, delivering 254bhp and 400 Nm of torque, significantly outperforming the C 200 and C 220d.

The C 200 and C 220d now come with climatized front seats, a 360-degree camera, fast-charging USB ports, digital key handover, and adaptive high beam assist. Additionally, a new Sodalite Blue exterior color option is available for these models.

These enhancements reflect Mercedes-Benz India’s commitment to providing luxurious, high-performance vehicles equipped with the latest technology and safety features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

