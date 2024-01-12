MG Motor India has introduced the 2024 Astor in India, with prices beginning at ₹9.98 lakh ex-showroom. Despite no alterations to the Astor's appearance or mechanics, MG has incorporated numerous new features for the 2024 model. The Astor will be available in Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants.

The 2024 MG Astor comes equipped with several new features, including ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror (IRVM). Additionally, the iSMART user interface has undergone updates.

According to MG, the new iSMART 2.0 system boasts over 80 connectivity features. The vehicle is equipped with a voice recognition system powered by Jio, allowing occupants to issue voice commands for various functions such as weather updates, cricket scores, calculator, clock, date/day information, horoscope, dictionary, news, and general knowledge.

Remaining unchanged are features like automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, electric adjustment for the driver's seat, and the Advanced Driver Aids System.

2024 MG Astor: Specifications

The MG Astor is propelled by two petrol engine choices, namely a 1.3-liter turbocharged unit and a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated unit. The turbocharged petrol engine generates a maximum power of 138 bhp at 5,600 rpm and a peak torque of 144 Nm at 3,600 rpm. It is exclusively available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The naturally aspirated engine option of the MG Astor delivers 108 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 144 Nm at 4,400 rpm. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

Additionally, the manual gearbox option with the 1.5-liter engine is offered across all variants except the Savvy Pro, while the automatic transmission is exclusively available on the Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants. The turbo-petrol unit, on the other hand, is limited to the Savvy Pro trim.

