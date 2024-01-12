2024 MG Astor launched in India at ₹9.98 lakh: Check features, variants and more
MG Motor India has launched the 2024 Astor in India, featuring numerous new features and starting at ₹9.98 lakh ex-showroom.
MG Motor India has introduced the 2024 Astor in India, with prices beginning at ₹9.98 lakh ex-showroom. Despite no alterations to the Astor's appearance or mechanics, MG has incorporated numerous new features for the 2024 model. The Astor will be available in Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants.