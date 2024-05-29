2024 MG Gloster Facelift leaked ahead of launch; Cloud EV also expected this year
MG Motor India's aggressive expansion could include unveiling Cloud EV and launching 2024 MG Gloster facelift with updated design. The SUV will offer advanced technology, wireless smartphone connectivity, and powered, ventilated front seats.
In a move signaling its aggressive expansion in the Indian market, MG Motor India is reportedly preparing to unveil its third electric vehicle, the Cloud EV, later this year. Interestingly, fresh spy photos of the facelifted MG Gloster, a revamped version of the globally updated LDV D90/Maxus D90, indicate an imminent release in India.