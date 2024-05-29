In a move signaling its aggressive expansion in the Indian market, MG Motor India is reportedly preparing to unveil its third electric vehicle, the Cloud EV, later this year. Interestingly, fresh spy photos of the facelifted MG Gloster, a revamped version of the globally updated LDV D90/Maxus D90, indicate an imminent release in India.

The 2024 MG Gloster facelift promises substantial design upgrades and refined interior features. According to fresh leaks (via HT Auto), a striking new front fascia, dominated by a bold three-slat grille with the MG logo, sets the tone for the SUV’s updated look. The headlights have been reimagined with a distinctive cube-shaped split configuration, and the LED daytime running lights now seamlessly integrate into the grille, enhancing the vehicle's front profile.

Although the side profile of the spotted vehicle retains the current model’s alloy wheels, an updated wheel design is expected at launch. The rear of the SUV features redesigned LED taillamps connected by a sleek light bar, contributing to a modern and cohesive appearance.

Inside, the 2024 Gloster is expected to offer advanced technology and comfort features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and powered, ventilated front seats. Additional highlights include a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree surround camera, a panoramic sunroof, and a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Under the hood, the updated Gloster will likely continue with its current powertrain. It will feature a 2.0-liter diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, available in turbo and twin-turbo variants. These configurations deliver up to 213 bhp and 478 Nm of peak torque.

MG Motor’s ambitious MG 2.0 strategy aims to strengthen its presence in the electric vehicle market in India. In partnership with JSW Group, MG Motor is already the second-largest electric car manufacturer in India, following Tata Motors, with popular models like the ZS EV and Comet EV. This joint venture plans to significantly expand MG’s electric vehicle lineup, challenging competitors and aiming for substantial market growth.

