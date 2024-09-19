Nissan will launch a refreshed Magnite SUV on October 4, 2024, featuring cosmetic updates, a new front grille, and enhanced safety features like six airbags. While aesthetics will change, the powertrain remains the same, competing against models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Nissan is gearing up to introduce a refreshed version of its popular compact SUV, the Magnite, next month. Slated for release on October 4, 2024, the updated Magnite will bring a series of enhancements aimed at boosting its market presence, reported HT Auto.

As per the report, the new Magnite will feature cosmetic updates alongside a revamped feature list, ensuring it remains attractive to consumers.

Currently, the automaker offers just two models: the budget-friendly Magnite and the premium X-Trail. Reportedly, the facelifted Nissan Magnite will sport a more modern appearance, including a newly designed front grille, refreshed headlamps, and a revamped layout for the LED daytime running lights. Both the front and rear bumpers are expected to receive a fresh look, along with newly styled alloy wheels and updated taillights. However, the SUV's dimensions are likely to remain unchanged compared to the current version.

Inside, the 2024 Magnite will likely retain its current design, though some subtle refinements will be introduced. These may include dashboard updates and the addition of a single-pane sunroof. Nissan is also expected to add more safety features, such as six airbags. The infotainment system will receive a larger touchscreen, and additional comfort-focused features will likely be included to enhance the overall driving experience.

While the facelift will bring noticeable changes to the vehicle’s aesthetics and features, the powertrain is expected to remain the same. The current model is powered by either a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and AMT for the naturally aspirated unit, while the turbocharged engine offers either a manual or CVT gearbox.

The 2024 Magnite will continue to compete in a fiercely contested segment, facing off against strong rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra 3XO.