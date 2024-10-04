2024 Nissan Magnite compact SUV launched in India with upgraded interior: Check price, features and more

Nissan has introduced the 2024 facelift of its popular compact SUV, the Magnite, in India, with prices starting at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, this price remains unchanged from the previous model. With the latest update, Nissan has also refreshed the variant lineup, renaming the trims as Visia, Visia+, Acenta, NConnecta, Tekna, and Tekna+.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Powertrain Options Under the bonnet, the 2024 Magnite remains mechanically identical to the outgoing model, offering two petrol engine options. Buyers can choose between a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbocharged engine produces 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, available with either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox. The naturally aspirated unit, on the other hand, delivers 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

2024 Nissan Magnite: Exterior Design Changes While the overall silhouette of the Magnite remains unchanged, the 2024 model features subtle design updates. The front fascia has been enhanced with a redesigned bumper and a more prominent grille, giving the vehicle a sportier and more assertive look. The signature boomerang-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) are positioned on the lower bumper, and the new bi-functional LED projector headlights are now automatic.

From the side, the Magnite retains its familiar look but now comes equipped with redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the facelift includes reworked tail lamps with a distinctive smoked finish and fresh detailing, alongside a tweaked bumper design.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Interior Upgrades Inside, the changes are similarly cosmetic rather than a complete overhaul. The cabin layout is familiar, but the upholstery has been upgraded to an all-leather finish, adding a touch of luxury. Other enhancements include a frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror (IRVM) and a wireless charging pad. A new interior colour scheme, dubbed Sunshine Orange, adds a vibrant option to the lineup.

The 2024 Magnite retains its seven-inch digital instrument cluster, now featuring customisable graphics, and continues to offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, complemented by an Arkamys 3D sound system. Notably, the new model also adds a single-pane electric sunroof.