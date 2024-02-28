After much anticipation, Bajaj Auto has officially launched the 2024 iterations of its popular Pulsar NS series in the Indian market. The lineup includes the Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160, and Pulsar NS125, addressing the need for a refresh as the previous models began to show signs of aging compared to their competitors.

The ex-showroom prices for the new models are as follows: ₹1,57,427 for the Pulsar NS200, ₹1,45,792 for the Pulsar NS160, and ₹1,04,922 for the Pulsar NS125, all based in Delhi.

One of the standout features of the 2024 Pulsar NS range is the updated lighting system. The motorcycles now boast a new LED headlamp with integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps, replacing the halogen turn indicators with modern LED units. The rear tail lamp, already an LED unit, remains unchanged.

In addition to the enhanced lighting, Bajaj has introduced a new digital instrument cluster across the range. This advanced display, first seen on the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150, offers features such as notifications, call management, and turn-by-turn navigation. Only the Pulsar NS200 and NS160 come equipped with Bluetooth connectivity through the Bajaj Ride Connect Application. This feature allows riders to access real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position. Moreover, the inclusion of a USB port facilitates the charging of mobile devices on the go.

Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, expressed excitement about the upgrades, stating, “Pulsar has defined the sports biking category for years, and with the upgraded 2024 edition of NS series, we are elevating the riding experience further with a class-leading digital console, Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation."

He added, "Moreover, the newly designed LED lighting system enhances the appeal of the cutting-edge design and styling, ensuring a superior night riding experience. With the upgraded NS range and the N-series now in the market, each Pulsar variant is now a complete package of styling, performance, and cutting-edge features. We are confident that with the new offerings, Pulsar will further strengthen its dominant leadership in the sport segment."

