2024 Pulsar NS400Z launched at ₹1.85 lakh, garners positive reactions for aggressive pricing and bold looks
Bajaj Auto has unveiled its latest addition to the Pulsar lineup, the Pulsar NS400Z, at a price of ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). This model is the largest Pulsar to date, positioned above the NS200, and serves as the new flagship in Bajaj's range. The bike resembles a beefier NS200 but features subtle stylistic changes.