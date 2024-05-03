Bajaj Auto has unveiled its latest addition to the Pulsar lineup, the Pulsar NS400Z, at a price of ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). This model is the largest Pulsar to date, positioned above the NS200, and serves as the new flagship in Bajaj's range. The bike resembles a beefier NS200 but features subtle stylistic changes.

Speaking of looks, the NS400Z shares similarities with the NS200, but upon closer inspection, differences emerge. The streetfighter sports a bold headlight design with two new lightning bolt LED DRLs and a central projector headlamp. The mirrors are new and sportier, possibly sourced from the KTM 250 Duke.

The NS400Z displays more aggressive fuel tank extensions, adorned with 'NS' decals. The bike also features a larger set of radiator shrouds, along with sharp lines extending from the tank to the side panels, split seats, and a redesigned tail section. The rear end includes split taillights, split grab handles, and a tidy tail with LED turn indicators.

Additionally, the latest Pulsar NS400Z employs a box-section swingarm and is likely built on an updated perimeter frame derived from the NS200. It features gold-finished USD front forks and a mono-shock suspension in the rear. Braking duties are managed by disc brakes on both wheels, complemented by dual-channel ABS.

The NS400Z features an LCD display with a unique layout and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

The NS400Z houses a 373 cc engine, the same one found in the KTM 390 Duke and Bajaj Dominar 400. This engine produces 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. As per the company, the bike can reach a top speed of 154 km/h.

Interestingly, the bike has badged great reactions from enthusiasts. While some users feel that it has an aggressive pricing, others feel that it has a similar performance to Dominar 400.

“Bajaj turned the plates with its pricing," wrote a reddit user. Another user on reddit said, “Aggressive pricing!"

Moreover, a user stated that Yamaha must learn from Bajaj Eablo-pescobar.

