2024 Renault Duster revealed; set to hit Indian roads soon: Report
In a highly anticipated move, Renault has officially taken the wraps off its 2024 Duster, expected to make its way to the Indian market by the end of the year, reported HT Auto. The latest model showcases a design closely resembling the Dacia Duster, with subtle changes to logos and brandings for a distinctive touch.