In a highly anticipated move, Renault has officially taken the wraps off its 2024 Duster, expected to make its way to the Indian market by the end of the year, reported HT Auto. The latest model showcases a design closely resembling the Dacia Duster, with subtle changes to logos and brandings for a distinctive touch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While details about the powertrain options for the Indian variant remain unclear, globally, the 2024 Duster offers three engine choices catering to diverse preferences.

Reportedly, the first variant boasts a 1.6-litre petrol engine coupled with two electric motors and an automatic gearbox, delivering a robust power output of 140 bhp and a torque of 148 Nm. Renault claims an impressive fuel efficiency figure of 24.5 kmpl, with a 1.2 kWh battery pack that supports brake regeneration and ensures the engine always starts on electric power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second option features a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 48V electric motor operating on the Miller cycle. This innovative combination aids the combustion engine during starts and accelerations, contributing to reduced average consumption. The 0.8 kWh battery is charged through a regenerative braking system, and this powertrain is available with a 6-speed gearbox in both 4x2 and 4x4 versions.

Additionally, the 2024 Duster introduces an LPG option running on petrol. Equipped with two tanks, each with a 50-litre capacity, one for petrol and the other for LPG, this variant allows users to switch between fuel types with the push of a button on the dashboard. However, there are speculations that this particular engine might not be offered in the Indian market.

Underpinning the 2024 Duster is the CMF-B platform, a flexible architecture previously utilized in models like the Sandero, Logan, and Jogger. This platform not only enhances passenger and luggage space but also facilitates the electrification of the SUV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Renault enthusiasts in India eagerly await the arrival of the 2024 Duster, anticipating a blend of sophisticated design and versatile powertrain options.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!