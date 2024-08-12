2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 updated: New colours, cosmetic upgrades and other details
Royal Enfield has unveiled the 2024 Classic 350 in India, launching on September 1, 2024. It features LED lighting, a USB port, adjustable levers, and new colors while maintaining its core design and mechanics.
Royal Enfield has officially introduced the 2024 iteration of the Classic 350 in India, with the highly anticipated model set to make its debut on September 1, 2024. This latest version of the Classic 350 brings a host of enhancements while maintaining the core mechanicals and design elements of its predecessor.