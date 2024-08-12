Royal Enfield has unveiled the 2024 Classic 350 in India, launching on September 1, 2024. It features LED lighting, a USB port, adjustable levers, and new colors while maintaining its core design and mechanics.

Among the updates are a modern LED headlamp and taillight, a practical USB charging port, adjustable levers on selected variants, and a redesigned instrument console. According to HT Auto, the updated bike now offers a variety of new colour choices, such as Jodhpur Blue, Dark Green with contrast chrome, Madras Red, Commando Sand, Medallion Brown and Black. The Redditch colour variants will still come with single-channel ABS.

Mechanically, the Classic 350 remains unchanged. It is built on a twin downtube spine frame and powered by a 349 cc J-Series single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed transmission. The suspension system features 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, both equipped with 6-step preload adjustability.

Braking is handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc on higher trims equipped with dual-channel ABS. The entry-level variants retain a 153 mm rear drum brake with single-channel ABS. The bike is equipped with 19-inch spoked wheels at the front and 18-inch spoked wheels at the rear, with alloy wheels offered on some trims.

The refreshed Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be sold in India from next month onwards and will go up against competitors, including the Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Honda H’ness 350, and Yezdi Roadster.

In terms of pricing, it is anticipated to be priced higher than the ongoing model. This 2024 update represents the most substantial overhaul since the model's new-generation introduction in 2021.