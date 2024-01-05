2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: A Leggy Crossover That’s Wild at Heart
SummaryBoasting 9.3 inches of ground clearance and AWD standard, the Crosstrek Wilderness is sure-footed in off-road conditions but less well suited for city and highway driving.
OY, PIONEERS! Please tell me you’re not taking the average compact crossover wagon into the boonies. The salesperson might have told you it had all-wheel drive, and it probably does, sort of. But such systems are often surprisingly feeble off road. In some situations—extracting on any kind of incline, for example—front-biased, on-demand AWD systems can simply refuse to turn any wheel, leaving you stuck. Then you have to eat the dog.