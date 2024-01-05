2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: A Leggy Crossover That’s Wild at Heart

OY, PIONEERS! Please tell me you’re not taking the average compact crossover wagon into the boonies. The salesperson might have told you it had all-wheel drive, and it probably does, sort of. But such systems are often surprisingly feeble off road. In some situations—extracting on any kind of incline, for example—front-biased, on-demand AWD systems can simply refuse to turn any wheel, leaving you stuck. Then you have to eat the dog.

The Subaru Crosstrek has no trouble getting traction. Introduced in 2022, the third design generation of what is effectively a lifted Impreza wagon is now the company’s most popular model in the U.S., and not just with dogs, scoring almost 160,000 sales last year. Among its temptations, the Crosstrek includes the company’s rock-ribbed mechanical AWD system as standard equipment, starting at $25,195.

Our test car—the Crosstrek Wilderness edition ($35,560, as tested)—is the new apex herbivore of the lineup, designed to take nature lovers even deeper into the weeds. Hitched up on a leggier and more limber suspension, the Wilderness has 9.3 inches of ground clearance—higher than the underbelly of a Jeep Compass Trailhawk. That’s special. The Subaru’s front and rear bumpers are also briefer and bluffer than standard, improving its approach and departure angles—that is, the steepness of holes it can drive through. Under the chin is a non-trivial steel skid plate.

Exposed tender bits—the lower door panels, bumpers and wheel arches—are protected with heavy polycarbonate cladding, like a Vibram sole molded on a hiking boot. Speaking of footwear: The Wilderness wears a set of knobby, noisy 17-inch Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires (225/60 R17s), wrapped around matte-painted alloy wheels. I guess steelies were out of the question.

Ahead of the windshield, the hood has a section of matte paint to cut down on reflected glare. On the roof, the Wilderness provides a formidable set of cargo rails, with dynamic capacity of 165 pounds and a static capacity of 700 pounds. That means the roof rack is strong enough to support a roof-mounted tent and two people. Nice.

Properly equipped versions of this little guy are rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds. Never mind the kayak. You can trailer your own six-man dugout canoe.

The why is easy enough: Subaru’s Symmetrical AWD system is fundamentally better than any comparable design in any competitive gas-powered product. That which is symmetrical is the full-time, mechanically distributed torque vectoring. In the special case of the Wilderness, the powertrain modifications include a reinforced rear differential and a lower final-drive gear ratio that improves low-speed climbing, up to 38 degrees inclination, says Subaru.

The terrain/traction modes, including “snow/dirt" and “deep snow/mud," are easily accessed through the center touchscreen.

Between this and that, the Wilderness is one badass little wagon. And, scrambling up the muddy salience of an Alaska logging road, it would have the advantage over off-road-curious competitors such as the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands and Jeep Compass Trailhawk. The Wilderness’s price also undercuts both by thousands.

So, why not? Back in the real world, as a daily ambassador of self, the tartly styled Wilderness could be too cute and costume-y for some to bear, especially in its signature blue-and-gold livery. Make way, cub-scout master coming through.

Also, it is the Wilderness’s peculiar curse to be great where conditions are awful and vice versa. In the fast-paced big city, the Subie’s rustic ways would make James Fenimore Cooper blush. One might cite the slow-witted throttle response of the 2.5-liter, 182-hp horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine; the sheeplike bleating of CVT transmission; the frightful incrementalism of its passing-lane acceleration. To plunge the little woodland creature into interstate traffic is to be reminded where the real wilderness lies.

Cozy but comfortable, the cabin is dominated by the large central touchscreen, hosting the latest UX, called Subaru Starlink—latest for Subaru, that is. It all looks ancient to me. But the system does connect wirelessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The interior is dressed in an agreeable faux-leather upholstery, a water-resistant textile called StarTex. The copper-like accents on the steering wheel look nice and help relieve arthritis in the wrists (not really).

As for whom? Childless, dog-loving millennials, obviously—outdoorsy types, pursuing proverbially active lifestyles of backpacking, kayaking, cycling and overlanding. These weekend escape artists would accept the weekday compromises that come with, for example, the Subaru’s super tires, which spend most of their time in the city practicing the kettle drums. Tree-huggers might also chaff at the mediocre fuel economy (27 mpg, combined).

Not all adventure is confined to the back country. The weather in central North Carolina was genuinely horrible the week I had the car, with storms bringing highway work crews to a sticky standstill. I was out running errands in the late afternoon when I found an unsupervised expanse of roughly graded road construction. Feeling like John Dillinger, I aimed the Subie between the orange barrels and across the mire at a lively rate, sawing the throttle for traction, wiggling and wavering through the deep tracks of heavy equipment. I had gone some distance before I even thought to switch to Mud mode. These tires are full agro, I thought to myself. Nice suspension travel, too.

The following night, we had to take one of my daughter’s friends home, driving over dark country roads between ditches swollen with rain. Again, the Subaru’s AWD hardware and its overqualified footwear meant I could throw my wife the key fob with perfect confidence.

What? I was already in my jammies.

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

Price, as tested: $35,560

Powertrain: Naturally aspirated direct-injected 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine; continuously variable transmission; full-time four-wheel drive with active torque vectoring.

Power/torque: 182 hp at 5,800 rpm/178 lb-ft at 3,700 rpm

Length/wheelbase/width/height: 176.4/104.9/71.7/63.6 inches

Curb weight: 3,417 pounds

0-60 mph: 8.5 seconds (est.)

Towing capacity: 3,500 lbs.

EPA fuel economy: 25/29/27 mpg (city/highway/combined)

Cargo capacity: 20/50 cubic feet (behind 2nd/1st row)