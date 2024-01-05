2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness: A Leggy Crossover That’s Wild at Heart

Not all adventure is confined to the back country. The weather in central North Carolina was genuinely horrible the week I had the car, with storms bringing highway work crews to a sticky standstill. I was out running errands in the late afternoon when I found an unsupervised expanse of roughly graded road construction. Feeling like John Dillinger, I aimed the Subie between the orange barrels and across the mire at a lively rate, sawing the throttle for traction, wiggling and wavering through the deep tracks of heavy equipment. I had gone some distance before I even thought to switch to Mud mode. These tires are full agro, I thought to myself. Nice suspension travel, too.