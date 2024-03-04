2024 Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari get Dark Edition: Check out prices and everything new
Tata Motors introduces the Dark Edition series for its SUV lineup, including Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari models, with all-black exterior theme to enhance aesthetic appeal.
Tata Motors, the renowned Indian automaker, has unveiled the highly anticipated Dark Edition series across its flagship SUV lineup, reported HT Auto. The Dark Edition, which encompasses the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari models, introduces a sleek and menacing all-black exterior theme, elevating the aesthetic appeal of these vehicles.