Tata Motors introduces the Dark Edition series for its SUV lineup, including Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari models, with all-black exterior theme to enhance aesthetic appeal.

Tata Motors, the renowned Indian automaker, has unveiled the highly anticipated Dark Edition series across its flagship SUV lineup, reported HT Auto. The Dark Edition, which encompasses the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari models, introduces a sleek and menacing all-black exterior theme, elevating the aesthetic appeal of these vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following its debut in 2019 with the Harrier SUV, the Dark Edition concept has been gradually extended to other models, including the Safari and Nexon SUVs over the past two years. Now, it has become a signature addition to Tata Motors' comprehensive offering, aimed at enhancing the overall look and feel of its vehicles.

As per the publication, priced competitively, with the Nexon Dark Edition leading the pack at a starting price of ₹11.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the lineup offers a range of features tailored to meet the demands of discerning customers. The Nexon Dark Edition, for instance, boasts cosmetic enhancements such as blacked-out alloy wheels, Dark Edition badging, and an interior decked out in a stylish black theme. Additional features include a 'Hidden until lit' capacitive touch climate control panel, Amazon Alexa integration, Tata Voice Assistant offering over 200 voice commands in six languages, and a wireless charger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Nexon EV Dark Edition presents similar cosmetic upgrades, including all-black leatherette seats and Dark Edition badging, with prices starting from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

For enthusiasts of larger SUVs, the Harrier and Safari Dark Edition models offer a bold statement with their black exterior theme, featuring Bold Oberon Black exteriors, Blackstone Interior theme, Piano black accents, and Dark Edition logos. The interior is adorned with Dark badging on the headrests, adding to the premium feel of these vehicles. The Harrier Dark Edition is priced from ₹19.99 lakh, while the Safari Dark Edition starts from ₹20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!