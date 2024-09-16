The updated 2024 Apache RR 310 by TVS Motor Company features winglets for downforce and enhanced performance. Starting at ₹ 2.75 lakh, it retains its 312 cc engine while improving power output. Bookings are now open, competing with KTM RC 390 and Aprilia RS457.

TVS Motor Company has introduced the updated 2024 Apache RR 310, featuring several enhancements designed to improve performance, including the addition of winglets. Starting at ₹2.75 lakh for the Racing Red variant without the quickshifter, the price increases to ₹2.92 lakh with the quickshifter installed. A new Bomber Grey option is available at ₹2.97 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The 2024 model of the Apache RR 310 has been optimized for better performance, making it a more competitive option for racing enthusiasts. A key highlight is the inclusion of winglets, which generate approximately 3 kg of downforce, improving the motorcycle's stability and handling at high speeds. Despite the added features, the design remains consistent with the previous version.

Powering the 2024 Apache RR 310 is the same 312 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, but it now delivers more output with 38 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 7,900 rpm. This improvement in power is attributed to an upgraded airbox that’s 13 percent larger, a wider throttle body, and improved volumetric efficiency. Additionally, the engine uses a lighter forged piston, which allows for faster revs.

The bike comes equipped with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, with a fully adjustable suspension available through the optional Build To Order (BTO) kit. Braking is supported by dual-channel ABS, while the bike also includes a suite of electronic features such as a TFT display, all-LED lighting, multiple ride modes, and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

Under TVS's BTO platform, two additional kits are offered for a performance boost. The Dynamic Kit, priced at ₹18,000, includes fully adjustable suspension and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Dynamic Pro Kit, priced at ₹16,000, adds advanced features like cornering ABS, traction control, and wheelie control.