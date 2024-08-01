2024 Yezdi Adventure launched in India with new colours: Check price, features and more
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure, featuring aesthetic and mechanical updates, is now priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh. Enhancements include new colors, weight reduction, improved NVH levels, and engine refinements.
Yezdi Adventure, a motorcycle from Classic Legends, has recently undergone a series of updates to enhance its competitiveness in the market. The updated model, which features both aesthetic and mechanical improvements, is now available at a price range of ₹2.10 lakh to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour options.