2024 Yezdi Adventure launched in India with new colours: Check price, features and more

Livemint

The 2024 Yezdi Adventure, featuring aesthetic and mechanical updates, is now priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh. Enhancements include new colors, weight reduction, improved NVH levels, and engine refinements.

In addition to the new colours, the motorcycle features smaller rails around the tank, contributing to weight reduction. (Yezdi)

Yezdi Adventure, a motorcycle from Classic Legends, has recently undergone a series of updates to enhance its competitiveness in the market. The updated model, which features both aesthetic and mechanical improvements, is now available at a price range of 2.10 lakh to 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour options.

In addition to the new colours, the motorcycle features smaller rails around the tank, contributing to weight reduction. A new sticker with ‘ESTD 69’ commemorates Yezdi’s founding year. Furthermore, a new sump guard has been added for enhanced engine protection.

On the mechanical front, Yezdi has made several improvements to reduce noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels, enhancing the engine’s refinement. The exhaust pipe has been rerouted, allowing for a repositioned coolant reservoir.

The engine continues to deliver approximately 28 bhp of maximum power and 29 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle retains its 6-speed gearbox, equipped with a slip and assist clutch.

As the flagship model for the brand, the Yezdi Adventure represents a significant milestone. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, stated, "The Yezdi Adventure has always represented a perfect equilibrium, designed to master any terrain. With our new Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine and the six-speed gearbox, along with features like switchable ABS modes, we've truly transformed this model. Our innovative combination of bold design, advanced features, and outstanding performance, paired with the new pricing, sets a new standard. The upgraded Yezdi Adventure is poised to become the premier choice for serious adventure riders. It's more than just a motorcycle; it's a new benchmark in its category."

These updates ensure that the Yezdi Adventure remains a strong contender in the adventure motorcycle segment, offering riders a blend of style, functionality, and value.

In terms of pricing, the entry-level cost has been decreased by 6,000. The updated color options are Magnite Maroon, Tornado Black, Wolf Grey, and Glacier White, with prices set at 2.13 lakh, 2.10 lakh, 2.16 lakh, and 2.20 lakh respectively. The 2024 Yezdi Adventure aims to compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

 

Published: 01 Aug 2024, 10:07 PM IST
