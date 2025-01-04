Ather Energy has launched updated 450 series electric scooters in India, featuring new colors and advanced functionalities. The 2025 models, including the 450S and 450X, offer improved TrueRange and Multi-Mode Traction Control, along with enhanced connectivity through AtherStack 6 software.

Ather Energy has introduced updates to its 450 series electric scooters in the Indian market, offering new colour options and advanced features. Test rides and bookings for the revamped 2025 models are now open across the country.

The range comprises the 2025 Ather 450S, priced at ₹1,29,999; the 450X with a 2.9 kWh battery, available from ₹1,46,999; the 450X with a 3.7 kWh battery, starting at ₹1,56,999; and the premium 450 Apex, priced at ₹1,99,999 with the Pro Pack. All prices are ex-showroom Bengaluru.

Enhanced Tyres and Safety Features One of the notable updates is the inclusion of multi-compound tyres developed in partnership with MRF. These tyres improve grip and efficiency, enhancing the real-world TrueRange for all models. For instance, the 450X (3.7 kWh) now achieves a TrueRange of 130 km, while the 450S and 450X (2.9 kWh) offer a TrueRange of up to 105 km.

Additionally, the 450X and 450 Apex models now feature Multi-Mode Traction Control, which enhances safety and performance across varied riding conditions. Riders can choose from Rain Mode for wet surfaces, Road Mode for everyday use, and Rally Mode for controlled wheel slip during off-road adventures.

Ather’s proprietary MagicTwist throttle system, previously available on select models, has been extended to the 450X. This innovative system allows riders to accelerate or decelerate simply by twisting the throttle. It also enables the scooter to come to a complete stop, even with a fully charged battery, adding convenience and control.

Next-Gen Connectivity with AtherStack 6 The introduction of AtherStack 6 software marks a leap in connectivity for the 450 series. Key features include Google Maps integration, Alexa voice commands, and WhatsApp notifications on the dashboard. Riders can also use the Ping My Scooter function to locate their vehicle with sound and light cues or share live locations with pre-selected contacts.

The 450X (2.9 kWh) now includes the Ather Duo fast charger, capable of charging the battery to 80 per cen in three hours. Meanwhile, the 450 Apex comes bundled with Ather’s smart Halo helmet, further boosting its appeal.