The 2025 Audi A3 facelift has been officially unveiled, showcasing subtle yet impactful updates to the beloved model. With refreshed styling, enhanced standard features, and revamped cabin materials, Audi aims to maintain the A3's popularity among consumers.

Remaining true to its sedan roots, the A3 introduces a fresh variant, the A3 allstreet, bridging the gap between an estate and an SUV. Boasting a rugged appearance and a modest increase of 30 mm in ground clearance compared to the sedan, the allstreet promises versatility and style.

At the forefront of the facelift is a striking hexagonal, frameless singleframe grille, exuding a commanding presence. Complementing this are redesigned headlights with Matrix LED lighting and four distinct LED DRLs, accentuating the model's modern appeal.

The A3 allstreet receives its own unique enhancements, including dark rocker side skirts and wider wheel arches accommodating larger 17-inch wheels, enhancing its off-road capability. Moreover, a 15 mm higher ride height ensures added comfort for adventurous journeys.

Inside, the cabin undergoes subtle revisions, featuring a redesigned gear shifter, air vents, and new lighting elements. Notably, fabric inlays crafted from 100 per cent recycled polyester. A refreshed three-spoke steering wheel and updated finishes further elevate the interior's ambiance.

Technological upgrades abound, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system now standard across the A3 range, accompanied by the Audi Virtual Cockpit. Additionally, the inclusion of two USB-C charging ports and an enhanced MMI unit with voice command and Amazon Alexa compatibility enhances convenience and connectivity.

Safety remains paramount, with features such as adaptive cruise assist, high-beam assist, dual-zone climate control, and Audi Pre-sense equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) bolstering driver confidence.

Under the hood, the A3 offers a choice between a 1.5-liter mild hybrid turbo petrol and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel, both delivering 148 bhp and paired with a 7-speed S-tronic automatic transmission. Audi has also announced plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid variant later in the year.

However, despite its global appeal, Audi has confirmed that the A3 will not return to the Indian market. Once a favorite among Indian consumers, the A3 was succeeded by the Q2, with the A4 sedan now serving as Audi's entry-level offering in the country.

