2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance packs more oomph. Here's everything that has changed. Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 01:53 PM IST
The newly launched Audi RS Q8 Performance gets significant performance upgrades alongside a slight revamp in its design.
German luxury car maker Audi introduced the RS Q8 Performance in the Indian markets. The newly updated RS version of the standard Q8 offers much more in terms of performance. Priced at ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom), here's what the sports-oriented SUV has to offer:
At the heart of the 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering a massive 631 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. This powerhouse is paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system ensuring quick acceleration and grip levels. With this, RS Q8 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and tops out at 305 kmph.
The RS Q8 Performance does not lag behind in terms of technology. It comes equipped with a Quattro AWD System, which controls every wheel precisely, ensuring superior traction and stability. The adaptive air suspension also allows for smooth rides and sportier handling when needed.
Additionally, the car gets all-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation which further enhances maneuverability in tight spaces and stability at high speeds.
The new Audi RS Q8 facelift gets a design makeover. The coupe roofline remains distinctive but you get a new blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern mesh, new darkened LED headlamps and sleek LED DRLs. The performance SUV gets 23-inch forged alloy wheels that are completely blacked out to maintain its aesthetic. Audi has also reworked the rear with new OLED taillights and included a new rear diffuser.
Inside, the RS Q8 maintains Audi’s premium appeal with RS Sport seats with Alcantara leather upholstery, a dual-screen MMI infotainment system with haptic feedback, a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit with RS-specific graphics, a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, a heads-up display and wireless smartphone connectivity. For added comfort, the cabin includes 4-zone climate control, ambient lighting and ventilated seats.
At its price, the Audi RS Q8 Performance is positioned right in the centre of the competitor spectrum. It competes with high-end SUVs in the market such as the Lamborghini Urus SE, the Porsche Cayenne GTS and the Aston Martin DBX all offering a blend of power, luxury and design.