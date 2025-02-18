2

The RS Q8 Performance does not lag behind in terms of technology. It comes equipped with a Quattro AWD System, which controls every wheel precisely, ensuring superior traction and stability. The adaptive air suspension also allows for smooth rides and sportier handling when needed.

Additionally, the car gets all-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation which further enhances maneuverability in tight spaces and stability at high speeds.

(Also read: Audi A8 L and RS5 Sportback discontinued in India)