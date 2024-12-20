Bajaj Auto has launched the highly anticipated 2025 Chetak 35 series electric scooter in India, introducing significant upgrades to the iconic model. Built on a new platform, the updated range boasts enhanced features and improved specifications, offering a more competitive edge in the growing electric scooter market.

Pricing The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series is available in three variants – 3501, 3502, and 3503. The mid-tier 3502 variant is priced at ₹1.20 lakh, while the 3501 variant, featuring more advanced features, is priced at ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Pricing details for the top-spec 3503 variant are yet to be announced.

Features and Design The latest Chetak retains its retro-inspired design, now with subtle styling updates and fresh colour options. The most notable addition is the fully digital TFT touchscreen dashboard, exclusive to the premium 3501 variant. This advanced console includes smartphone connectivity, music controls, integrated maps, geofencing, and other smart features, significantly elevating the user experience.

The scooter now rides on a newly designed frame, accommodating a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 153 km on a single charge. The battery supports fast charging, reaching 0-80 per cent in just three hours using a 950-watt onboard charger. The repositioned battery, located in the footboard area, allows for a spacious 35-litre under-seat storage compartment.

Performance The 2025 Chetak offers enhanced ergonomics with a seat that is 80 mm longer, improving comfort for both rider and pillion. The footboard is also extended by 25 mm, providing better leg and knee room. The scooter retains its sturdy steel monocoque bodyshell, ensuring durability.

Powered by a lighter 4.2 kW (5.6 bhp) electric motor, the new Chetak achieves a top speed of 73 km/h. Enhanced motor cooling and a reinforced battery casing with added sheet metal for protection contribute to improved performance and reliability. The e-scooter comes with two riding modes – Eco and Sport – catering to diverse riding needs.