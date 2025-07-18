2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched in India at ₹46.90 Lakh. Here's everything you should know…

BMW India has launched the new 2 Series Gran Coupe in India, with prices starting at ₹46.90 lakh (ex-showroom). For a sportier version, however, the 218 M Sport Pro variant buyers will have to shell out ₹48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants will be locally assembled at BMW Group’s Chennai plant and are now available for booking, with deliveries starting immediately.

Advertisement

Positioned in the premium compact sedan segment, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe competes with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, Audi A3 Sedan, and Toyota Camry. BMW is offering the car exclusively with a petrol powertrain in India this time. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 156 hp and 230 Nm, with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph time of 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 230 kmph.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Design and dimensions Compared to its predecessor, the second-generation model has increased slightly in size, being 20mm longer at 4546mm and 25mm taller at 1445mm, while preserving its Gran Coupe silhouette. A notable feature is BMW’s illuminated Iconic Glow Kidney Grille, complemented by adaptive LED headlights and newly designed taillights with vertically aligned LED elements.

Advertisement

Other design details include M-specific styling elements such as large air intakes, high-gloss shadow line trim, a black rear diffuser, and standard 18-inch Y-spoke M light alloy wheels.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Ride and handling BMW has revised the suspension setup for this generation, aiming for improved ride quality on Indian roads while maintaining sporty handling. Ground clearance has been slightly increased, and modifications to the body structure are said to enhance chassis rigidity.

The vehicle also features a Sport Boost function that temporarily sharpens power delivery using the steering wheel paddle shifters.

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe now packs a new design as well as updated technology.

Advertisement

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Interior and features Inside, the vehicle boasts a fully redesigned cabin featuring BMW’s latest Curved Display with iDrive 9 and QuickSelect menus. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is paired with a 205-watt Harman Kardon sound system. The seats are upholstered in vegan Veganza material in Mocha or Oyster shades, reflecting BMW’s efforts towards sustainable interiors.

Standard features include a panoramic sunroof, head-up display with augmented view, and ambient lighting with customisable Welcome and Goodbye animations.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Technology and safety features Key features include the BMW Digital Key Plus, which enables unlocking via compatible smartphones or smartwatches and sharing access with up to 17 iOS users or 4 Android users. BMW Driving Assistant adds lane change warning, front and rear collision warning, while Parking Assistant Plus offers surround-view cameras and a reversing assistant that memorises the last 50 metres driven.

Advertisement

Standard safety features include DSC, cornering brake control, electric parking brake with auto hold, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Colour options and warranty Available exterior colours include Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, and Alpine White. The vehicle offers two interior upholstery shades: Veganza Perforated Mocha and Oyster.