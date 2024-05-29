2025 BMW 3 Series revealed: New colors, hybrid engines, tech upgrades and more
BMW introduces the 2025 3 Series with refined exterior styling and new color options. The interior receives significant updates, including new steering wheels, ambient lighting, and an upgraded infotainment system.
BMW AG has unveiled the 2025 3 Series, featuring refined styling and enhanced engine technology with mild-hybrid systems. The revisions also apply to the 2025 M3 performance sedan, which boasts new headlights, an updated interior, and an increase in power for the all-wheel-drive Competition models, now delivering 503 bhp and 650 Nm of torque.