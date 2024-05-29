BMW introduces the 2025 3 Series with refined exterior styling and new color options. The interior receives significant updates, including new steering wheels, ambient lighting, and an upgraded infotainment system.

BMW AG has unveiled the 2025 3 Series, featuring refined styling and enhanced engine technology with mild-hybrid systems. The revisions also apply to the 2025 M3 performance sedan, which boasts new headlights, an updated interior, and an increase in power for the all-wheel-drive Competition models, now delivering 503 bhp and 650 Nm of torque.

The exterior of the 2025 BMW 3 Series remains largely unchanged from the current model, but introduces two new color options: Arctic Race Blue metallic and Fire Red metallic, exclusive to the M Sport package. The lineup also includes new 19-inch alloy wheels, with the M Sport package offering distinctive 19-inch M alloy wheels.

Inside, the 2025 BMW 3 Series receives significant updates. The 330i variant features a redesigned two-spoke steering wheel, while the M340i and 330i M Sport models come with a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard now includes ambient lighting around the air vents and an upgraded infotainment system with a more user-friendly interface. The new 3 Series runs on BMW's latest 8.5 OS, incorporating BMW iDrive and QuickSelect.

Under the hood, the 2025 BMW 3 Series offers a range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options, varying by market. The plug-in hybrid model now features a larger 19.5 kWh battery, replacing the previous 12 kWh unit. This eDrive Gen5 battery extends the electric-only range to 101 km and supports three-phase AC charging up to 11 kW.

Both the 2025 3 Series and M Performance models now include 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The 330i retains its power output, while the M340i sees an increase to 386 bhp and 540 Nm, up from 382 bhp and 500 Nm. All engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, available with rear-wheel or all-wheel drive configurations.

BMW has also revised the suspension for the 2025 3 Series, featuring stiffer rear shock mounts and a lighter steering feel in 'Comfort' mode. The updated 3 Series is expected to enter production for global markets later this year, with availability in India anticipated by late 2024 or early 2025.

