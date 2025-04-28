2025 BYD Seal electric sedan launched in India: New features, specs and pricing

BYD launched the 2025 Seal electric sedan in India, priced from ₹ 41 lakh. Key updates include enhanced cabin features and improved ride quality across variants. The Dynamic variant offers a range of 510 km, while the Premium and Performance variants provide up to 650 km and 580 km, respectively.

BYD has officially introduced the updated 2025 Seal electric sedan to the Indian market, with prices beginning at ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Dynamic (RWD) variant. The mid-spec Premium (RWD) model is priced at ₹45.70 lakh, while the top-tier Performance (AWD) variant commands ₹53.15 lakh, all ex-showroom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further distinguishing the variants, the Premium model now benefits from Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) to improve ride quality, whereas the Performance variant is equipped with BYD’s DiSus-C intelligent damping system for superior handling and comfort. Across the range, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now offered as standard, alongside a newly introduced sound wave function that promises a richer acoustic experience inside the cabin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2025 BYD Seal: Technical details The Dynamic variant is powered by a 61.44 kWh battery, delivering 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque via a rear-wheel drive setup. It offers a claimed range of 510 kilometres on a single charge.

Stepping up, the Premium variant houses a larger 82.56 kWh battery, still retaining rear-wheel drive. It generates 308 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, and boasts the highest claimed range among the three variants at 650 kilometres.

The flagship Seal Performance variant, also featuring an 82.56 kWh battery, ups the ante with 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque, and is the only version to sport an all-wheel drive system. Despite its superior performance, its range is slightly lower at a claimed 580 kilometres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}