MG Motor India has launched the 2025 iteration of its Comet EV, maintaining its position as the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.

Interestingly, despite introducing several enhancements, the company has retained the base variant’s price from the previous model, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious EV buyers.

Variants and pricing The 2025 MG Comet EV is available in multiple variants: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge.

The Comet EV continues to be an accessible option, with prices ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹9.81 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers opting for MG’s battery rental scheme can avail of the EV at a lower initial price, between ₹4.99 lakh and ₹7.80 lakh.

While the base Executive variant remains unchanged at ₹7 lakh, MG has implemented a minor price hike across mid-spec and top-end trims. The Excite and Excite Fast Charge variants now cost ₹8.26 lakh and ₹8.78 lakh, respectively—an increase of ₹6,000.

Meanwhile, the Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge variants have seen a ₹10,000 rise, now priced at ₹9.36 lakh and ₹9.78 lakh, respectively. The Blackstorm Edition retains its previous price of ₹9.81 lakh.

New Features and Enhancements The 2025 MG Comet EV brings notable feature additions across variants. The Excite and Excite Fast Charge models now come with power-folding outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) and a rear parking camera as standard. In the higher-end Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge variants, MG has introduced leatherette seats and a four-speaker audio system, enhancing the premium feel of the cabin.

Moreover, the brand has incorporated an electronic parking brake and electronic stability control, adding to the vehicle’s safety and convenience. A creep mode has also been introduced, enabling the car to move forward as soon as the driver releases the brake—eliminating the need to tap the accelerator.